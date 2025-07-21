Talks planned after Trump said Europe will pay for weapons to Ukraine

The UK and Germany are chairing a meeting Monday to discuss President Donald Trump's plans for NATO allies to provide Ukraine with weapons, a week after the US president said deliveries would arrive in Ukraine within days.

The virtual meeting will be lead by British Defence Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius. Healey said US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and NATO leader Mark Rutte, as well as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Alexus Grynkewich, will attend the meeting of Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

The talks come after Russia pounded Ukraine with some 300 drone strikes Saturday, Ukrainian officials said. Moscow continues to intensify its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate.

In an shift of tone toward Russia, the US president last week gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face tougher sanctions. Trump's arms plan, announced a week ago, involves European nations sending American weapons to Ukraine via NATO either from existing stockpiles or buying and donating new ones. The US president indicated discussions were partly focused on advanced Patriot air defence systems and said a week ago that deliveries would begin within days. ALSO READ: Ukraine proposes truce talks with Russia after negotiations stalled in June But last week various senior officials suggested no transfers had yet taken place.

NATO's Grynkewich told The Associated Press on Thursday that preparations are underway for weapons transfers to Ukraine while US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said he couldn't give a time frame. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that Germany will finance two new Patriot systems for Ukraine and raised the possibility of supplying systems it already owns and having them replaced by the US. ALSO READ: Zelenskyy reshuffles Cabinet to reinvigorate Ukraine's war effort But delivery could take time, Merz suggested because they have to be transported, they have to be set up; that is not a question of hours, it is a question of days, perhaps weeks." Other Patriot systems could come thanks to Switzerland, whose defence ministry said Thursday it was informed by the US Defence Department that it will reprioritize the delivery" of five previously ordered systems to support Ukraine.