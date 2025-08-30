Japanese minister halts visit after Trump demands Japan buy rice from US

Japan’s lead negotiator on tariff discussions with the United States abruptly cancelled a planned visit to Washington over the Trump administration's demands to increase American rice imports.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s economic policy minister, was set to visit for tariff talks but scrapped the trip after reports that a US presidential order might require Japan to cut agricultural tariffs, including on rice, Nikkei Asia reported.

An executive order is a directive to US government agencies and cannot be imposed on other nations.

Japan protested that such language would amount to interference in its domestic affairs, particularly as the bilateral agreement reached in July does not require Japan to lower its own tariffs.

Communication gaps and tariff talks delay Akazawa acknowledged there were unresolved issues and said the visit would be rescheduled after further talks. While Akazawa has held extensive talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, believed to have close ties to Trump, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, engagement with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has been limited. Japanese officials believe that Greer's absence may have contributed to communication gaps. Japan's trade talks with US The July agreement included plans to reduce US tariffs on Japanese automobile imports, as well as American reciprocal tariffs, to 15 per cent. However, this relief was not reflected in an executive order signed by President Donald Trump at the end of that month.