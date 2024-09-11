Who has Taylor Swift chosen to support in the 2024 race for US president?

Superstar singer Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 presidential bid, making her political stance clear ahead of November's election. The announcement came via Instagram on Tuesday, following Harris' debate against former President Donald Trump on ABC News.

Swift addressed her followers, urging them to educate themselves on the political issues at stake. "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," Swift shared. She emphasised her own commitment to being an informed voter, encouraging her fans to do the same. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Grammy-winning artist revealed that recent false endorsements of Donald Trump, created using artificial intelligence (AI), pushed her to clarify her stance. "Recently I was made aware that an AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," Swift explained.

She firmly stated her decision: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election."

Harris, who became the Democratic Party’s nominee in July after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in August. Swift also highlighted Walz’s record on key issues in her endorsement.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote. She praised Walz’s lostanding advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and women’s rights.

Swift also used the post to encourage first-time voters to register and vote early. "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early."

More From This Section

The post ended on a humorous note, with Swift referring to herself as a "childless cat lady," a tongue-in-cheek response to a previous comment by Republican Senator JD Vance, who criticised Democrats using the same phrase.









This is not the first time Swift has publicly supported Democratic candidates. In 2020, she endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their White House run. However, for most of her career, Swift stayed silent on political matters until 2018, when she broke her silence to back two Democratic candidates in Tennessee's midterms. Since then, she has become a vocal advocate for women’s rights, reproductive health, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Swift’s 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, documented her political awakening, where she expressed regret over not speaking out earlier. In the film, she criticised former President Trump, and in a heated conversation with her father, Scott Swift, she stressed the importance of being "on the right side of history."

Swift’s endorsement has further energised her fanbase, known as "Swifties." An online group, Swifties for Kamala, emerged after Biden’s exit from the race and has since raised over $122,000 for the Harris-Walz campaign. The group, which operates independently of Swift, has garnered thousands of followers and support from high-profile figures, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and singer Carole King.

Who is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter who gained widespread fame for her storytelling style of music, blending country, pop, and later, alternative and indie influences. Born on December 13, 1989, in Reading, Pennsylvania, Swift initially gained recognition in country music with her self-titled debut album in 2006. Her subsequent albums, such as Fearless (2008) and Speak Now (2010), catapulted her to mainstream success.

Swift transitioned into pop music with her 2014 album 1989, which earned critical acclaim and cemented her status as a global pop icon. Her ability to craft relatable narratives about love, heartbreak, and personal growth has garnered her a vast and dedicated fan base. Over the years, she has expanded her musical repertoire, exploring different genres and themes in albums like Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), and Evermore (2020).

In addition to her music career, Swift is known for her advocacy on issues such as artists' rights, feminism, and social justice. She has won numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards, and is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of her generation.