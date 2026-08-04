Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store after temporary removal
Telegram said its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store after briefly disappearing, though neither the platform nor Apple explained the temporary removal
Telegram said its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store after briefly disappearing, though neither the platform nor Apple explained the temporary removal
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST