Terror bid foiled in Pakistan's Punjab province, 2 ISIS terrorists arrested

According to the spokesperson of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, the terrorists were arrested from Gujranwala and Rawalpindi cities

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Pakistani law enforcement agencies foiled a major terror plot to target key installations in the Punjab province and arrested two terrorists of the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group during intelligence-based operations, police said on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, the terrorists were arrested from Gujranwala and Rawalpindi cities.

"The CTD has foiled a major terror plot in Punjab province and arrested two suspected terrorists of Daesh (ISIS) with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. The terrorists had planned sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations," the spokesperson said.

The terrorists have been identified as Zakirulla and Muhammad Eisha.

Around 1.5 kgs of explosives, eight detonators, 13 feet of safety fuse wire and banned literature were recovered from them.

The spokesperson said the police registered two cases against the terrorists in Gujranwala and Rawalpindi and shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted a total of 50 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province this week to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism.

In August, the CTD arrested around 30 terrorists from banned organisations, mostly ISIS and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Five women terrorists of the militant group ISIS in Lahore and Sheikhupura cities were also included in the arrested list.

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

