Home / World News / G20 to accelerate phasedown of coal power in line with circumstances

G20 to accelerate phasedown of coal power in line with circumstances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the Declaration at the meeting of G20 leaders here on Saturday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

G20 countries on Saturday committed to expedite efforts to phase down unabated coal power in line with national circumstances and uphold their 2009 promise made in Pittsburgh to eliminate and rationalise inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

According to the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, the grouping of major economies acknowledged the importance of hastening the development, deployment, and dissemination of technologies to transition to low-emission energy systems, particularly by rapidly expanding the deployment of clean power generation.

"We will increase our efforts to implement the commitment made in 2009 in Pittsburgh to phase-out and rationalise, over the medium term, inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption and commit to achieve this objective, while providing targeted support for the poorest and the most vulnerable," the G20 Declaration read.

It further stated, "We recognise the importance to accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies, and the adoption of policies, to transition towards low-emission energy systems, including by rapidly scaling up the deployment of clean power generation, including renewable energy, as well as energy efficiency measures, including accelerating efforts towards phase down of unabated coal power, in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support towards just transitions."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the Declaration at the meeting of G20 leaders here on Saturday.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

India's G20 presidency prioritised addressing concerns of Global South: EAM

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

China asks G20 countries to resolutely advance economic globalisation

China objects to US hosting G20 summit in 2026, Russia backs Beijing

European Commission urges G20 to set ambitious climate targets for 2030

Topics :G20 summitG20 MeetCoal

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story