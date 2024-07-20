Terrorism must be quelled in all forms, including financing it: India at UN

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra has called for a crackdown on terror financing, and targeted sanctions on terrorist individuals and entities to counter terrorism effectively. Delivering a statement at the United Nations Security Council Briefing on the Cooperation between the UN and the Regional and Sub-Regional Organisations in the Maintenance of International Peace and Security, Ravindra said that certain nations use terrorism as an instrument of State policy and added that this approach has the potential to affect cooperation in multilateral platforms, including at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said, "When we talk about international peace and security, you will agree that terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats. We must, therefore, shun double standards in our fight against terrorism. Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of State policy. Such an approach has the potential to affect cooperation in multilateral platforms including at the SCO."

"We must reaffirm our resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and we must crackdown on all forms of support to terrorism, including its financing. There is a need for full implementation of UNSC resolution and targeted sanctions on terrorist individuals and entities to counter terrorism effectively. In this regard, the leaders of SCO agreed in the Astana Declaration adopted on 4 July 2024 that the international community must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide them with safe haven and condone terrorism," he added.

He also called for taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among the youth. The joint statement on the subject of radicalisation issued during India's SCO chairship in 2023 showcases their shared commitment in the fight against radicalisation, he said.

Highlighting the role of SCO-Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in strengthening cooperation between member states, R Ravindra said, "In the backdrop of increasing regional conflicts with new and complex security challenges, the SCO-Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) is playing a significant role in strengthening cooperation among the member states."

"We need to further strengthen the role of SCO-RATS in the fight against the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism; and in this regard, the Programme of Cooperation for 2025-27 approved at the Astana Summit is a welcome move. India is also actively contributing to the discussion on setting up a Universal Centre in Tashkent," he added.

He noted that Chapter VIII of the UN Charter ascribes a special role to the regional organisations for dealing with matters relating to the maintenance of international peace and security. He stated that Article 52 of the UN Charter encourages settlements of disputes through regional arrangements or by regional agencies.

R Ravindra stressed that regional and sub-regional organisations have time and again shown how important their role is in the maintenance of international peace and security.

Highlighting the security challenges faced by the world, he said, "The world order that we inherited following the 2nd world war has seen complete transformation. Similarly, the threats that members states faced with when United Nations was founded 79 years ago have also changed."

"The contemporary security challenges that we, as member states face now, is not limited to territorial or political disputes, but transcend physical or political boundaries. In today's globalised world, terrorism, drug trafficking, transnational crime, climate change, the security implications of new technologies and pandemics are transnational in nature," he added.

Calling for concerted actions across borders in dealing with diverse challenges, Ravindra said, "To face such diverse challenges, we need coordinated and concerted actions across borders. We believe that enhanced cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and subregional organisations will be a determinant factor in successful resolution of conflicts."

"Today's meeting, focusing on cooperation between the United Nations and CSTO, CIS and SCO are, therefore very timely. In this context, we note the ongoing cooperation between the UN and these organisations based on UNGA resolutions. We also acknowledge the work of UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia. We also note with appreciation that 2024 marks 30th anniversary of CIS becoming an Observer at the UNGA," he added.

He stated that India shares deep civilisational ties with the people of Central Asia and the diplomatic ties between India and Central Asia countries, including Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) members have completed 30 years.

He further said, "On this occasion, Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi hosted the first ever India-Central Asia Summit in in January 2022. The meeting was attended by three CSTO members, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as well as Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The Summit was symbolic of the importance attached by the leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership."

He emphasised that India attaches great importance to SCO for peace, security, stability and economic development in the region and spoke about India's successful presidency of SCO in 2022-2023.

Ravindra said, "India attaches great importance to SCO for peace, security, stability and economic development in the region. This was evident from India's successful presidency of SCO in 2022-23. India's priorities in SCO are shaped by Prime Minister's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO."

"SECURE stands for Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection. India has also consistently advocated respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity for connectivity and infrastructure projects. Recognising the centrality of Central Asia to SCO, India has prioritised interests and aspirations of Central Asia," he added.

He stressed that India accords high priority to the consolidation of trust in the security domain within SCO as well as strengthening ties with SCO partners on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual understanding.

Speaking about India's assistance to Central Asian region for developmental projects, he said, "In the spirit of our cooperation and support to the Central Asian region, India has offered USD 1 billion Line of Credit for priority developmental projects. India is also providing grant assistance for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) for furthering socio-economic development in the countries of the region."

"We have created India-Central Asia Dialogue platform for strengthening cooperation between India and the Central Asian countries. The signing of contract to develop Chabahar Port in Iran recently, is a testament of our commitment towards realising the potential of the place as a connectivity hub for Afghanistan and Central Asia," he added.

In his remarks, he also underscored that developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications for the Central Asia region, particularly the possible growth international terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from the Afghani territory.

He reiterated India's support for cooperation between the UN and regional organisations and added that this partnership is inevitable for responding collectively, coherently, and decisively to effectively prevent, manage and resolve violent conflicts and promote peace and development.