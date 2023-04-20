Home / World News / Tesla earnings drop 20% but Elon Musk to put sales ahead of profit

Tesla earnings drop 20% but Elon Musk to put sales ahead of profit

Stock tanks 8%; operating margin shrinks to 11.4%, a roughly two-year low, after several price cuts

AgenciesReuters
Tesla earnings drop 20% but Elon Musk to put sales ahead of profit

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla’s shares sank more than 8 per cent on Thursday and dragged down other automakers after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric-vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drum up demand even after taking a big hit to margins.  The firm’s net income came in at $2.51 billion, down 24 per cent from last year, while GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings came in at 73 cents, down 23 per cent from the year-ago quarter.
 
Musk argued that Tesla could financially withstand price cuts, giving it the upper hand against rivals. “We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin,” Musk told analysts. 
 
The stock was trading at $167, with at least 15 analysts lowering their price targets on Tesla. The company was set to lose around $50 billion in market value, if losses hold.
 
Tesla’s operating margin shrank to 11.4 per cent in the first quarter, a roughly two-year low, after the company kicked off a price war in January to defend its dominance in the US and make inroads in China, its second-largest market. Musk suggested more such moves ahead, saying the company will put sales growth ahead of profit in a weak economy.

Topics :Elon Musk TeslaTeslaTesla Motors

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Also Read

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Elon Musk's Tesla loses 2 years of gains amid Twitter saga, demand fears

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?

Facebook's $725 mn settlement: Users in the US can apply to claim money

BuzzFeed to shut down its News division amid workforce reductions

Sudanese military rules out negotiations with rival paramilitary force

US debt default will threaten global financial system, says BlackRock

UP govt to provide benefits of Atal Scheme to children affected by Covid

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story