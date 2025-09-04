Home / World News / Tesla's UK car sales rise in August despite broader auto dip, data shows

Tesla's UK car sales rise in August despite broader auto dip, data shows

Britain's growing EV appetite contrasts with a 2 per cent decline in overall new-car registrations for August to 82,908 units, during what SMMT calls the "quietest month" for car sales

Tesla, Tesla Inc
| Image: Bloomberg
Reuters UK
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Tesla's new-car sales in Britain rose in August from last year, data showed on Thursday, primarily driven by a growing electric vehicle market even as overall UK auto sales declined. 
New Tesla car registrations in the UK grew 7.63 per cent in the month, alongside a 15 per cent jump in battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 
Separate data from the research group New AutoMotive showed a 20 per cent rise for BEVs in August. 
Britain's growing EV appetite contrasts with a 2 per cent decline in overall new-car registrations for August to 82,908 units, during what SMMT calls the "quietest month" for car sales. 
The SMMT and New AutoMotive use different data sources and calculation methods, explaining the differences in the figures. 
Government incentives and zero-emission targets, along with intensifying competition from cheaper Chinese models, have prompted deep discounting on EVs, accelerating their adoption in the UK. 
"August was the best month yet this year for EV market share and, while it is often volatile due to low overall volumes, the overall trend is positive." SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said in a statement. 
Despite the growth in August, Tesla's sales are down 5.45 per cent so far in 2025, compared to Chinese rival BYD's near six-fold increase, SMMT data showed. 
A lack of fresh models, along with backlash against CEO Elon Musk's political stances, has compounded Tesla's struggles in the European market. 

