Tesla to lay off nearly 2,700 employees in Texas factory, says report

Under pressure from falling sales and an intensifying price war, Tesla announced another round of layoffs last week, cutting more than 10% of jobs. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Tesla will lay off 2,688 employees at its Texas factory, the electric vehicle maker said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.
 
The notice on Monday was issued under the WARN Act, a U.S. labor law that requires companies with 100 or more employees to notify 60 days ahead of planned closings or mass layoffs.
 

Under pressure from falling sales and an intensifying price war, Tesla announced another round of layoffs last week, cutting more than 10% of jobs.
 
The global job cuts include 285 employees in Buffalo, New York.
 
Tesla's notice said that the layoffs will start on June 14.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

