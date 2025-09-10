The Murdoch succession fight is over. So what does Lachlan control?

By Emmett Lindner The Murdoch family’s announcement on Monday that Lachlan Murdoch had completed an agreement to secure control of their media empire was the final step in the yearslong succession arc.

Under the deal, three of Lachlan’s siblings — Prue, Liz and James — will each receive $1.1 billion for their shares in the family business, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The family empire includes Fox Corporation and News Corp, which Lachlan will effectively control through a trust.

But what, exactly, will he control? After decades of global acquisitions, changing corporation names and a $71.3 billion sale of 21st Century Fox assets to the Walt Disney Company in 2019, there’s a lot to track. But the businesses influence the daily lives of millions of people around the world.

Here is a rundown of the major organizations under the umbrella of Fox Corporation and News Corp, which have a slew of brands among them. Fox Corporation What’s in it: Fox News Media

Fox Entertainment

Fox Sports

Contracts with local affiliate stations

Tubi Media Group, which operates Tubi, a free streaming service What does it earn? Total revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30 topped $16 billion, a record for the company. Net income was $2.29 billion. What’s notable: The television news, broadcast and sports arm of the media empire is by far the more profitable of the two Murdoch companies. It traces its origins to a 1985 deal by Rupert Murdoch to acquire 20th Century Fox, the movie studio.

He built that business into a broadcast behemoth now indelibly tied to politics and culture. Since Memorial Day, Fox News, with its polarizing anchors and right-leaning content, has been the most-watched television network in prime time, according to Nielsen. Advertising revenue for the corporation also grew in the fiscal year that ended in June, increasing by 26 percent to $7 billion. Another jewel of the portfolio is Fox Sports, which broadcast this year’s Super Bowl and streamed the game on Tubi. The tie-up helped make Super Bowl 59 the most watched of all time, with 127.7 million viewers. Although the network will not air football’s biggest game in 2026, it has secured the rights to broadcast the FIFA men’s World Cup beginning next June. That event’s final game is the most-watched sporting event in the world.

And the Fox Corporation is expanding its reach to more fledgling properties. In June, Fox announced that Tubi, the free streaming service with hundreds of thousands of movies and television episodes, had exceeded 100 million monthly active users. Last month, the Fox Corporation expanded its digital footprint, releasing Fox One, a paid streaming service that includes programming from Fox’s broadcast and cable properties; and in June acquired Caliente TV, a sports streaming service in Mexico. News Corp What’s in it: The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones publications

HarperCollins

The New York Post

Realtor.com

The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun in Britain

The Australian and other newspapers in Australia What does it earn? Total revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30 were nearly $8.5 billion. Net income was $648 million.

What’s notable: Mr. Murdoch entered the US media market in the 1970s with a string of newspaper acquisitions, including The New York Post. A flurry of sales and purchases took place over the next several decades, but a robust portfolio remains: international news, book publishing and digital real estate services. Under the News Corp umbrella is Dow Jones, an asset that includes The Wall Street Journal and the businesses Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Energy that provide analysis and risk protection insights. The corporation also provides digital and print news, with publications including The Times and The Sunday Times in Britain. The New York Post announced in August that it would expand in 2026 to include a California newspaper, The California Post.