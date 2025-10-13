Home / World News / The war is over, I think ceasefire is going to hold: Trump on Gaza conflict

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One, shortly after emplaning for Israel

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:07 AM IST
Google
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas will hold, saying that people are "tired of war" after centuries of conflict.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One, shortly after emplaning for Israel.

On being asked whether the war between Israel and Hamas is over, Trump responded, "The war is over..."

When asked if he believed the ceasefire deal would hold, the President replied, "I think it is going to hold. There are a lot of reasons why it's going to hold. But I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries... I think people are tired of it." 

Before boarding his flight, Trump described the upcoming visit as "a very special time," calling it a moment filled with excitement and unity.

"This is going to be a very special time... Everybody's very excited about this moment in time," Trump said.

He went on to call the visit a remarkable occasion, stating, "This is a very special event... Everybody's cheering at one time. That's never happened before. Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn't. The other is the opposite."

Reflecting on the rare sense of collective enthusiasm, Trump added, "This is the first time everybody is amazed and they're thrilled, and it's an honour to be involved."

"We're going to have an amazing time, and it's going to be something that's never happened before," he said.

According to the White House itinerary, the President will arrive in Tel Aviv early Monday morning local time. His tightly scheduled visit, which he described as "a very special time," includes a private meeting with families of hostages at the Knesset, followed by a public address to Israeli lawmakers.

This marks Trump's first visit to Israel since he announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The trip coincides with the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, underlining its significance in the ongoing peace efforts.

Following his engagements in Israel, Trump will travel to Egypt, which hosted negotiations between Israel and Hamas after he unveiled the 21-point Gaza Peace Plan that includes the disarmament of the Hamas group.

The centrepiece of his visit will be a peace ceremony in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon. Trump had earlier announced plans to travel to Egypt for the official signing of the ceasefire deal, although specific details about the agreement have not yet been disclosed in the official schedule.

According to the itinerary, the President will spend less than seven hours on the ground in Israel before departing for Egypt, where he is expected to remain for approximately three hours before beginning his return journey to Washington.

The visit comes after the initiation of phase one of the Israel-Gaza deal, which reportedly saw the arrival of 200 US troops to establish a coordination centre. Trump's decision to address the Knesset highlights the importance Washington places on its partnership with Jerusalem during this critical stage of the peace process.

The meeting with hostage families, scheduled as a closed-press event, is expected to be among the most sensitive moments of the visit. The President is set to return to the White House shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

This trip marks Trump's latest engagement in Middle East diplomacy, following his visit to Gulf states earlier this year. The compressed timeline reflects the urgency shared by Washington and regional capitals to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

Officials have not provided additional details regarding attendance at the Sharm el-Sheikh ceremony or the specific agreements that may be formalised during the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Donald TrumpGazaIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

