Thieves grab $2 mn in jewellery in Seattle heist that took under 2 minutes

Thief, Kidnapping
A masked suspect threatened workers with bear spray and a Taser, police said, but no one was injured (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Seattle
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Smash-and-grab thieves in Seattle made off with an estimated $2 million in diamonds, luxury watches, gold and other items in a daring midday jewelry store robbery that took just about 90 seconds, police said Friday.

Video from the West Seattle store's surveillance cameras shows four masked suspects shattering the locked glass front door with hammers and then ransacking six display cases Thursday.

One display held around $750,000 worth in Rolex watches, police said in a statement, and another had an emerald necklace valued at $125,000.

A masked suspect threatened workers with bear spray and a Taser, police said, but no one was injured.

We're pretty shook up as a staff, Josh Menashe, vice president of the family-owned store, said by phone Friday. We're gonna be closed for a while.

Menashe said workers finished cleaning up the broken glass and were working on a full inventory of the losses.

Police said they responded to the robbery but the suspects had already fled in a getaway car and eluded a search of the area.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

