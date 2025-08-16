Trump says Xi assured him China won't act on Taiwan during his presidency

By Kate Sullivan and Josh Wingrove

Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping told him he would not “move on” Taiwan as long as the US president remained in office.

Trump, speaking in a Fox News interview on his way to a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire more than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, argued that world leaders — including Xi — would never attempt such an undertaking while he was president.

“I don’t believe there’s any way it’s going to happen as long as I’m here,” Trump said. “He’ll never do it as long as you’re president, President Xi told me that.”