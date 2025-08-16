Talks with Putin 'productive' but no Ukraine peace deal yet, says Trump

US President Donald Trump hailed his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “extremely productive” but confirmed that no final agreement had been reached to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking in Anchorage, Alaska, after the talks, Trump said there was “a very good chance” of bridging the remaining differences but insisted he would consult Nato allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before committing to any deal.

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump remarked, highlighting that while many points had been agreed, one significant sticking point remained unresolved. “It’s really up to President Zelenskyy to make it happen,” Trump said, adding that European nations should also play a role. When asked what advice he would give the Ukrainian leader, Trump replied: “Make a deal — just make the deal.”

Putin, who addressed the event first, described the discussions as "constructive" and suggested they had covered a broad agenda. He mentioned potential cooperation in trade, Arctic development, and space exploration, alongside talks on Ukraine. Longest face-to-face meeting yet The session, lasting more than two and a half hours, was the longest personal exchange between the two leaders, surpassing their 2018 Helsinki summit. Despite the extended discussions, neither offered clarity on the points of agreement, leaving European capitals and Kyiv uneasy about the possibility of being sidelined in a future settlement.

Analysts noted the deliberate lack of detail. Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, described the encounter as “a lot of upbeat vibes with very little by way of specifics.” He added that Trump appeared disciplined in sticking to pre-agreed talking points and avoiding disclosures. A carefully orchestrated encounter Friday’s summit began with high symbolism. Putin’s arrival marked his first visit to the US in nearly a decade. Trump greeted him warmly on the tarmac in Alaska, shaking his hand, patting his arm, and engaging in light conversation. A B-2 bomber flyover served as a show of US military strength, yet the two leaders soon departed together in the presidential limousine.

The ride offered an unplanned opportunity for private conversation, despite earlier White House statements that the summit would take place in a "three-on-three" format with aides present. That dynamic gave Putin direct access to Trump before the formal talks began. Assurances to allies Ahead of the meeting, Trump publicly assured Nato members and Ukraine that he would not negotiate territorial swaps or security guarantees without their consent. "I've got to let Ukraine make that decision," he said, emphasising that his goal was to bring both sides to the table rather than dictate terms.

For Putin, the meeting was a platform to attempt a reset in US-Russia relations and to explore the possibility of sanctions relief. The Russian leader, however, maintained maximalist territorial demands and refused to halt military operations, confident in his forces' slow but steady battlefield advances. Invitation to Moscow Putin closed the event by inviting Trump to Moscow for their next meeting. The US president responded cautiously, but did not rule out the prospect. "I'll get a little heat on that one," Trump said with a smile, "but I could see it possibly happening."