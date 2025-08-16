Home / World News / Talks with Putin 'productive' but no Ukraine peace deal yet, says Trump

Talks with Putin 'productive' but no Ukraine peace deal yet, says Trump

Leaders signal progress on multiple fronts while avoiding specifics, fuelling concerns in Kyiv and among Nato allies

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin
Putin’s arrival marked his first visit to the US in nearly a decade | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 8:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump hailed his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “extremely productive” but confirmed that no final agreement had been reached to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking in Anchorage, Alaska, after the talks, Trump said there was “a very good chance” of bridging the remaining differences but insisted he would consult Nato allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before committing to any deal.
 
“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump remarked, highlighting that while many points had been agreed, one significant sticking point remained unresolved.  “It’s really up to President Zelenskyy to make it happen,” Trump said, adding that European nations should also play a role. When asked what advice he would give the Ukrainian leader, Trump replied: “Make a deal — just make the deal.” 
Putin, who addressed the event first, described the discussions as “constructive” and suggested they had covered a broad agenda. He mentioned potential cooperation in trade, Arctic development, and space exploration, alongside talks on Ukraine.

Longest face-to-face meeting yet

The session, lasting more than two and a half hours, was the longest personal exchange between the two leaders, surpassing their 2018 Helsinki summit. Despite the extended discussions, neither offered clarity on the points of agreement, leaving European capitals and Kyiv uneasy about the possibility of being sidelined in a future settlement.
 
Analysts noted the deliberate lack of detail. Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, described the encounter as “a lot of upbeat vibes with very little by way of specifics.” He added that Trump appeared disciplined in sticking to pre-agreed talking points and avoiding disclosures.

A carefully orchestrated encounter

Friday’s summit began with high symbolism. Putin’s arrival marked his first visit to the US in nearly a decade. Trump greeted him warmly on the tarmac in Alaska, shaking his hand, patting his arm, and engaging in light conversation. A B-2 bomber flyover served as a show of US military strength, yet the two leaders soon departed together in the presidential limousine. 
The ride offered an unplanned opportunity for private conversation, despite earlier White House statements that the summit would take place in a “three-on-three” format with aides present. That dynamic gave Putin direct access to Trump before the formal talks began.

Assurances to allies

Ahead of the meeting, Trump publicly assured Nato members and Ukraine that he would not negotiate territorial swaps or security guarantees without their consent. “I’ve got to let Ukraine make that decision,” he said, emphasising that his goal was to bring both sides to the table rather than dictate terms.
 
For Putin, the meeting was a platform to attempt a reset in US-Russia relations and to explore the possibility of sanctions relief. The Russian leader, however, maintained maximalist territorial demands and refused to halt military operations, confident in his forces’ slow but steady battlefield advances. 

Invitation to Moscow

Putin closed the event by inviting Trump to Moscow for their next meeting. The US president responded cautiously, but did not rule out the prospect. “I’ll get a little heat on that one,” Trump said with a smile, “but I could see it possibly happening.”
 
While the summit ended without questions from reporters, its tone, a blend of cordiality, strategic posturing, and withheld detail, left both optimism and apprehension in its wake. With Trump set to brief Nato and Kyiv, the coming days may determine whether the “productive” spirit translates into substantive progress towards ending the conflict.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dow Jones scales record high on hopes of Fed rate cuts, trade deals

Zelenskyy hopes India will contribute to efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Robots race, play football, crash and collapse at China's 'robot Olympics'

Global plastic treaty talks collapse as hardline stances stall progress

Trump signals semiconductor tariffs within weeks, may reach 300%

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinNATOUS RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaZelenskyyBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story