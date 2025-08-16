Trump-Putin Alaska summit: Here's all that happened at the high-stakes meet

US President Donald Trump on Friday said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska was “very productive”, though no final agreement was reached.

“We had a very productive meeting, and there were many points that we agreed on. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we made some headway. There's no deal until there's a deal,” Trump told reporters at a joint press conference.

Trump said he would update Nato leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the discussions. The two leaders did not take questions from the media after their briefing.

Aim to reduce deaths in Ukraine Trump said the central goal of the meeting was to reduce the human cost of the Russia-Ukraine war. “We're going to stop 5,000, 6,000, 7,000 people a week from being killed, and President Putin wants to see that as much as I do,” Trump said. ALSO READ: Trump says Xi assured him China won't act on Taiwan during his presidency He stressed that while progress was made, “there's no deal until we have a deal". Praise for negotiators and relationship with Putin Trump credited US and Russian officials for their work in moving talks forward, praising both teams for their role in the summit. He also highlighted his personal relationship with Putin.

“I've always had a fantastic relationship with President Putin, with Vladimir. We had many, many tough meetings,” Trump said. He again referred to the “Russia hoax” as a barrier to stronger ties in the past but said both sides recognised it as a distraction. Putin: Ukraine war ‘would not have happened’ under Trump At the press conference, Putin argued that the war in Ukraine would not have begun if Trump had been president in 2022. “Today, when President Trump says had he been the President back then, there would have been no war, and I am quite sure it would indeed be so,” Putin said.

He added, "During the last contact with the previous administration in 2022, I tried to convince my previous American colleague that the situation should not be brought to the point of no return when it comes to hostilities. I said it directly back then that it is a big mistake." ‘Constructive atmosphere’ and Alaska’s history Putin described the talks as “constructive” and thanked Trump for hosting the summit in Alaska. “It only makes sense that we've met here because our countries, though separated by the oceans, are close neighbours,” he said, noting that only 4 km separates Russian and US islands across the Bering Strait.

ALSO READ: Trump delays tariffs on China over Russian oil, says 'may revisit in weeks' He also highlighted Alaska’s historical role in World War II as a link between the US and the USSR and mentioned the region’s cultural ties to Russia. Relations at lowest point since Cold War Putin admitted that US-Russia relations had reached their lowest point since the Cold War but said the Alaska summit was a step toward dialogue. “At this new stage... bilateral relations have fallen to the lowest point since the Cold War. That’s not benefiting our countries and the world as a whole. Sooner or later, we have to amend the situation to move on from confrontation to dialogue,” he said.

Next stop: Moscow? Concluding the press conference, Putin invited Trump for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” he said. Trump replied, “That's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.” He added that the next step lies with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: “Now it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done.” No deal, no questions, but plenty of symbolism The summit lasted nearly three hours but ended without a formal agreement. Both Trump and Putin avoided taking questions, choosing to deliver short statements instead.