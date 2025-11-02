Home / World News / Thousands lose power supply after Russia attacks Ukraine's frontline region

Thousands lose power supply after Russia attacks Ukraine's frontline region

As winter nears, Russia has stepped up missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's power grid, triggering outages and forcing Kyiv's emergency crews to race to repair damage and manage rolling blackouts

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war
The attack on Zaporizhzhia left two people wounded and reduced buildings to rubble | AP/PTI
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Nearly 60,000 people were deprived of power supply after Russia's overnight air attack on Ukraine's frontline region of Zaporizhzhia, while two people were killed in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday. 
As winter nears, Russia has stepped up missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's power grid, triggering outages and forcing Kyiv's emergency crews to race to repair damage and manage rolling blackouts. 
The attack on Zaporizhzhia left two people wounded and reduced buildings to rubble, the regional governor, Ivan Federov, said on the Telegram messaging app. 
"Crews will restore power as soon as the security situation allows," Fedorov said on Telegram, where he posted nighttime photographs of buildings with facades and windows torn off. 
Zaporizhzhia endures near-daily Russian artillery, missile and drone strikes that have destroyed homes, crippled utilities and killed scores, as Moscow pressures Ukraine's defences and disrupts links between its south and the rest of the country.
Fedorov said the overnight attack wounded two people. 
Russia's 800 strikes on 18 settlements in the region killed one person and injured three over the 24 hours into Sunday morning, he added. 
Two people died as a result of Russia's overnight drone attack on Odesa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Telegram. 
Separately, the death toll from a Russian air attack that set ablaze a shop in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday has risen to four and includes two boys aged 11 and 14, the region's acting governor said. 
There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attacks. 
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022, but thousands have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

