Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee fighting, says report

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation reliant on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe. The fiercest battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been around Khartoum, one of Africa’s largest urban areas, and in Darfur, still scarred by a brutal conflict that ended three years ago. Around 10,000 to 20,000 people fleeing the fighting have taken refuge in villages along the border inside Chad.

Thousands of Sudanese have crossed into Chad to flee fighting in the western region of Darfur and thousands more streamed out of the capital Khartoum, where renewed heavy gunfire erupted on Thursday as the latest of several ceasefires broke down.