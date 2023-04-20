Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee fighting, says report

Huawei launches its own tech system after US snub
China’s Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it is replacing internal software management systems it once sourced from US vendors with its own in-house version, hailing it as a victory over US curbs that once threatened its survival. Huawei held an internal ceremony to celebrate the switch to its own ‘MetaERP’ (enterprise resource planning system) in south China on Thursday, attended by Huawei’s rotating Chairperson Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei.
ERP software is used by companies to manage key business operations ranging from accounting to supply chain management.