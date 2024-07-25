Threat of attacks, fear for families: How Ukrainians trained for Olympics

The fear of death has been a constant in an average Ukrainian's life ever since the war with Russia broke out in 2022 and that includes the majority of the country's 143-strong athlete contingent here for the Olympics beginning on Friday. Even in normal circumstances, the pressure to perform on the biggest sporting stage can take a toll on the best in the business. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the case of Ukrainian athletes, it's hard to imagine how they were able to train for the mega-event with missile attacks and air sirens becoming a part of their lives for the past 29 months.

Electricity almost became non-existent with power grids destroyed by the conflict.

In the eyes of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the athletes who are in Paris are already "heroes" and that is what he told them in a virtual address on Wednesday.

Teenaged diving sensation Oleksiy Sereda and slalom canoeist Viktoriia Us were part of the call with president Zelenskyy.

Speaking to PTI outside the Athletes' Village, both Sereda and Viktoriia narrated their struggles for survival besides explaining how they trained for the ultimate sporting test.

"We had lots of troubles for preparation for this Olympics because there are always air alerts back home (for an impending missile strike), you have to go to a safe place and hide.

"That is why all our preparation in Ukraine was super hard. But we are here and (will) try our best to get some medals," said Sereda, who became the youngest European Diving Champion at 13 years of age back in 2019, breaking Tom Daley's record in the continental competition.

Sereda is from Mykolaiv in the south of Ukraine but trained in Kyiv for the Olympics. The constant sounds of air sirens made it almost impossible for him to focus on his craft but he somehow pulled through to make a second straight experience at the Summer Games.

The now 18-year-old finished an impressive sixth on his Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020. He has already won as many as four medals in the World Championships.

Standing next to him outside the Vilage, slalom canoeist Viktoriia too feels that being in Paris is not just about competing, it is also about demonstrating the Ukrainians' steely resolve in war times.

The 31-year-old from Kyiv will make her third Olympic appearance, having trained in France for the past 12 months.

"For me this Olympics is not just about participation. This is super important for the people of Ukraine and soldiers protecting us. I feel proud to represent them," said Viktoriia.

"Even after such a long time since the war happened, nobody is safe in Ukraine. Kyiv (capital city) is still under attack from missiles and we need more air defense systems. We will only be safe when the war is over," she said.

Both Sereda and Viktoriia, who shuttles between Ukraine and France, have had a close shave with death and away on national duty, they fear for the lives of their families back home.

"When the war started, a shell hit my house in Mikolaiv but I was lucky that nobody was home. The bomb caused a hole in the roof but thankfully no one was injured," recalled Sereda.

"The situation is mentally very stressful. When you are training you feel you are scared to dive from 10 metres but at the same time, some bomb can hit the swimming pool. It is stressful. I am really worried about my family especially my father, he is a soldier," he said.

Viktoriia too has gotten used to living under the shadow of war.

"It is stressful mentally, to live in a country at war. I was in Ukraine when a missile struck my house, there was no electricity. We are hoping to win this war and get back to normal life.

"A lot of countries are helping us but we need more support. We need more missile defense systems because all the time, we are under attack," she said.

Russian athletes should not be here even as neutrals.



The International Olympic Committee has barred Russia and ally Belarus from the Summer Games but their athletes would be competing under the neutral flag.

Ukrainians have been told to avoid any contact with athletes from Russia and Belarus at the Games. Viktoriia believes the Russians should not have been a part of Olympics in any capacity.

"I did not meet anyone from Russia and I hope I will not meet them. But thankful to IOC that they are not allowed to participate under the national flag. I feel they should not be here even under the neutral flag.

"Olympic is all about peace and we need peace first and then we will see," said Viktoriia.

Her younger compatriot Sereda too left the interaction with a compelling message.

"The world must see that Ukrainians are here and competing and everyone must remember about this horrible situation in Ukraine. We are here to show that Ukraine is read to fight anywhere," he added.