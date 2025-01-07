The Himalayan time bomb: Why Nepal and Tibet face frequent earthquakes

A series of nine earthquakes, including a massive 7.1 magnitude tremor, struck the Tibet autonomous region early Tuesday morning, leaving at least 95 people dead. The earthquakes, which occurred within an hour, caused widespread destruction in Tibet and strong tremors were felt across Nepal, India, Bhutan, and parts of China.

The epicentre of the strongest earthquake was near the Nepal-Tibet border. Reports from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV stated that several buildings in Dingri County, located near the epicentre, were reduced to rubble.

According to Chinese state media, there have been 29 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 or higher near Shigatse, Tibet’s second-largest city, in the last five years. Such seismic activity is common in the Himalayas, a region formed by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Why are Nepal, Tibet prone to earthquakes?

Nepal sits atop one of the world’s most active seismic zones, where the Indian tectonic plate pushes northward into the Eurasian plate at a rate of about 5 cm per year. This movement not only uplifts the Himalayan mountains but also creates immense stress beneath the Earth’s surface.

When the accumulated stress exceeds the strength of the rocks, it is released as an earthquake. This is why Nepal and the surrounding Himalayan region experience frequent seismic activity.

Adding to the vulnerability, Nepal’s geology is composed of young, unstable rock formations that amplifies the effects of earthquakes. High population density in urban areas like Kathmandu, coupled with unregulated construction practices, further heightens the risk of casualties and damage.

Series of earthquakes

The initial 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck at 6:35 am in Xizang. This was followed by two aftershocks of 4.7 and 4.9 magnitudes, which further unsettled the region. The impact of the earthquakes extended far beyond Tibet. Strong tremors shook parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Bihar’s capital Patna, and states such as Assam and West Bengal. In Nepal, the earthquake triggered panic in Kathmandu, where residents rushed out of their homes fearing building collapses.

Despite frequent earthquakes, the Himalayan region often struggles with disaster preparedness. Key challenges include poorly enforced building codes, lack of early warning systems, and insufficient public awareness about earthquake safety.

In recent years, Nepal and Tibet have experienced a series of deadly earthquakes. In 2015, a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Nepal resulted in nearly 9,000 deaths and widespread destruction. Similarly, Tibet has faced several significant tremors, including a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in 2011 that caused over 100 deaths.

Experts emphasize the need for:

Stricter building regulations: Ensuring that infrastructure is designed to withstand strong earthquakes.

Early warning systems: Developing systems to alert residents of impending seismic activity.

Public education: Increasing awareness about safety protocols during and after earthquakes.

Regional collaboration: Encouraging South Asian countries to share data and expertise for better management of seismic risks.