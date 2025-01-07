Business Standard

Home / India News / Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar too

Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar too

The centre of the quake was 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal and struck the region at 06:35:16 IST today

Earthquake

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts of Kathmandu | (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today. It was also felt in central Nepal and Kathmandu was shaken at around 6.50 am by the tremor.  The impact was also felt in parts of India especially Bihar's Sheohar, and some parts of Bengal.
People came out of their houses for safety. There are no reports of any damage so far due to the earthquake.
 
 
The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts.  (With agency inputs)
   

Topics : Kathmandu Nepal Nepal eathquake earthquakes Earthquake

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

