Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar too

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today. It was also felt in central Nepal and Kathmandu was shaken at around 6.50 am by the tremor. The impact was also felt in parts of India especially Bihar's Sheohar, and some parts of Bengal.
People came out of their houses for safety. There are no reports of any damage so far due to the earthquake.
#WATCH | Earthquake tremors felt in Bihar's Sheohar as an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today pic.twitter.com/D3LLphpHkU— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025
The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts. (With agency inputs)