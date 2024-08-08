Tim Walz poorest of other VP candidates with net worth of under $1 mn

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Walz's most recent disclosure to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board listed no stocks, real estate or horse racing interests

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is likely the poorest of the four people on this year’s major-party presidential tickets. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:22 AM IST
By Gregory Korte

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is likely the poorest of the four people on this year’s major-party presidential tickets with a disclosed net worth of under $1 million, following his selection as Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ running mate.

As a former House lawmaker who pushed a federal law tightening disclosures of congressional stock trading in 2012, Walz said at the time he did not own any stocks himself. More than a decade later, he still doesn’t, according to his most recent disclosures. 

Republican nominee Donald Trump is worth $5.7 billion, ranking 500th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, disclosed a net worth between $4.3 million and $10.7 million in his most recent US Senate disclosure.

Vice President Harris has disclosed between $550,000 and $1.1 million in cash in US bank accounts. She also holds between $775,000 and $1.8 million in retirement funds. 

Walz’s most recent disclosure to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board listed no stocks, real estate or horse racing interests. Minnesota has a much narrower definition of reportable assets than federal law, however, excluding stocks worth less than $10,000 and any mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.

His congressional disclosures before that show relatively modest and conservative investments befitting his status as a retired teacher and Army National Guard soldier. In his last filing as a member of Congress in 2019, Walz disclosed assets worth between $362,000 and $830,000. 

Those numbers included the value of his home, which he ordinarily would not have to disclose. Because Walz and his wife rented out a spare room, however, it was listed as an income-generating asset. 


The Walzes sold their Mankato, Minnesota house for $304,000 in 2019 after moving into the governor’s mansion, according to property records.

Other assets disclosed in 2019 included a college savings plan, a state teacher pension and a whole life insurance policy.

Election to vice president would give Walz a considerable pay bump. He makes $127,629 as governor — the 37th highest paid state chief executive in the country, according to the Council of State Governments. State law allows for a salary of $149,550, but Walz has opted to keep his salary frozen during his tenure in office. 

The vice president’s salary is $284,600.

The Harris-Walz campaign did not immediately respond to requests for more information on his holdings. Walz has at least 30 days from Tuesday to file a federal financial disclosure statement.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

