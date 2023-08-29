Together there is nothing that India and US cannot do: Envoy Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said here that both the countries, the United States and India are stronger together and there is nothing that two countries cannot do together. While speaking at the 2023 EducationUSA "Study in the U.S." university fair here on Tuesday, the envoy also stated that the Indian dream and the American dream are the same thing.

"This year, going around the country we have seen so much demand for EducationUSA university events because there is so much excitement. What I think at this moment between United States and India is that Indians in India know Americans in America much better than America and Americans know India and Indians. But that's beginning to change. Every business, every student, every government personnel in Washington is like 'tell me more about India'. So, I feel like I am kind of at the right place at the right time," said Garcetti.

"I am here as an ambassador now, and this bridge that you are helping us build really shows the flip side of the same coin. The Indian dream and American dream are the same thing," he added.

Garcetti during his remarks also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during his recent State visit to the US when he acknowledged the momentous developments taking place between "another Al - America and India", indicating the deepening relationship and significant progress between the two nations.

"Thank you to the American universities who say that we want Indian students. We gonna produce great Indian students for you and vice versa. Every Indian student that comes through here, tell him or her to tell a classmate, you know, you should come to India, be an ambassador to India, learn something about India, study in India, work here in India. Because I believe that US and India are stronger together, and together there's nothing we can't do," Garcetti said.

"I think PM Modi said when he came to state dinner that the future is AI (America and India), so let's get that together", he added.

EducationUSA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), New Delhi, in collaboration with the US Embassy, hosted a university fair on Tuesday to provide an opportunity for students and their parents to meet with representatives of 38 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the United States.

American higher education institutions participating in the fair represent a diverse geographical and academic landscape and offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels.

"The United States continues to be the most popular international study destination for Indian students. Over the years, EducationUSA at USIEF has been committed to supporting the informational needs of prospective students who aspire to study at US higher education institutions. This year, we are happy to bring back our signature 'in-person' fairs where students can interact face-to-face with representatives of a wide variety of accredited US universities and colleges, all under one roof. We strongly encourage students and parents to seize this opportunity to seek authentic and unbiased information and take advantage of the wide variety of educational options available at U.S. college campuses", said Adam Grotsky, Executive Director, United States-India Educational Foundation.

These in-person fairs are taking place across eight cities in India - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru - from August 26-September 3.