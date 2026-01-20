Top EU official questions Trump's trustworthiness over Greenland threat

The European Union's top official on Tuesday called into question US President Donald Trump's trustworthiness, saying that he had agreed last year not to impose more tariffs on members of the bloc.

The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics as in business a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Von der Leyen said that Trump's planned new tariffs over Greenland are a mistake especially between long-standing allies.