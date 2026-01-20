Home / World News / Top EU official questions Trump's trustworthiness over Greenland threat

Top EU official questions Trump's trustworthiness over Greenland threat

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Von der Leyen said that Trump's planned new tariffs over Greenland are a mistake especially between long-standing allies

Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo: Reuters)
AP Davos
Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:11 PM IST
The European Union's top official on Tuesday called into question US President Donald Trump's trustworthiness, saying that he had agreed last year not to impose more tariffs on members of the bloc.

The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics as in business a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Von der Leyen said that Trump's planned new tariffs over Greenland are a mistake especially between long-standing allies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

