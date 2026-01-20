Musk reignites feud with Ryanair CEO, asks if he should buy the airline

By Leen Al-Rashdan

The online brawl between Elon Musk and Ryanair Holdings Plc dragged into a second week, with the world’s richest man again floating the idea of buying the airline after clashing with its chief executive officer.

The feud between the two outspoken leaders erupted last week after O’Leary said he wouldn’t consider installing SpaceX’s Starlink internet across the budget airline’s fleet because of fuel costs from the weight and drag of the antenna mounted on the roof of the cabin. Musk then called O’Leary misinformed, who in turn branded the billionaire an “idiot.” Musk posted a poll on X on Monday asking if he should purchase Ryanair and “restore Ryan as their rightful ruler.” Earlier in the day, he responded to a post by the low-cost carrier asking how much it would cost to buy them and demanding again they fire Michael O’Leary, the longtime CEO and public face of the airline.