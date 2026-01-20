Home / World News / Musk reignites feud with Ryanair CEO, asks if he should buy the airline

During the process of purchasing Twitter, now known as X, he frequently voiced his disapproval of operations at the company and the decisions made by its CEO at the time

Musk posted a poll on X on Monday asking if he should purchase Ryanair and “restore Ryan as their rightful ruler” | Image: Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
By Leen Al-Rashdan
 
The online brawl between Elon Musk and Ryanair Holdings Plc dragged into a second week, with the world’s richest man again floating the idea of buying the airline after clashing with its chief executive officer. 
Musk posted a poll on X on Monday asking if he should purchase Ryanair and “restore Ryan as their rightful ruler.” Earlier in the day, he responded to a post by the low-cost carrier asking how much it would cost to buy them and demanding again they fire Michael O’Leary, the longtime CEO and public face of the airline. 
The feud between the two outspoken leaders erupted last week after O’Leary said he wouldn’t consider installing SpaceX’s Starlink internet across the budget airline’s fleet because of fuel costs from the weight and drag of the antenna mounted on the roof of the cabin. Musk then called O’Leary misinformed, who in turn branded the billionaire an “idiot.” 
 
Musk is known to be blunt in his criticism of executives and companies, especially on social media. During the process of purchasing Twitter, now known as X, he frequently voiced his disapproval of operations at the company and the decisions made by its CEO at the time.
 
Ryanair has a market value of about €30 billion, three times the size of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the region’s largest airline group. O’Leary, who has built the company into the biggest budget carrier in the region over several decades, is among the airline’s top 10 shareholders. He was recently awarded a major bonus package for achieving certain performance metrics on the stock, which gained 55% last year. 
 
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

