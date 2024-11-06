Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Toyota posts first quarterly profit drop in two years on US, China woes

Toyota posts first quarterly profit drop in two years on US, China woes

But heavy competition from Chinese brands in the world's biggest auto market, and a now-resolved production suspension of two models in the U.S. have started slowing its sales momentum in recent month

Toyota, Toyota logo
But heavy competition from Chinese brands in the world's biggest auto market, and a now-resolved production suspension of two models in the U.S. have started slowing its sales momentum in recent months.(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Toyota Motor posted on Wednesday its first quarterly profit drop in two years, as slowing sales and production volume stalled the world's top-selling automaker's recent record run.
 
The Japanese automaker had been on a record profit run until earlier this year, with its heavy focus on hybrid models helping it benefit from growing consumer interest in more affordable vehicles than the costlier battery-powered electric vehicles amid soaring inflation. 
But heavy competition from Chinese brands in the world's biggest auto market, and a now-resolved production suspension of two models in the US have started slowing its sales momentum in recent months. 
Toyota's operating profit for the three months to end-September was 1.16 trillion yen ($7.55 billion), down 20 per cent from 1.44 trillion yen a year earlier and largely in line with the 1.2 trillion yen profit estimate average of nine analysts surveyed by LSEG.
The company maintained its profit forecast for the current year at 4.3 trillion yen. 
Operating income in North America, which includes Toyota's top US market, was hit by a deterioration in its sales volume and higher labour costs. 

More From This Section

US elections 2024 result LIVE: Trump to become next US president, Fox News calls the polls

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris not to address supporters tonight

Six Indian Americans win elections of US House of Representatives

Republicans win control of US Senate, House still remains up in the air

Australian HC overturns law that forced migrants to wear tracking bracelets

Operating income in China fell during the first half of the financial year mainly due to higher marketing costs as the company seeks to overcome heavy price competition against Chinese brands. 
Hybrids accounted for more than two-fifths of the total global sales of Toyota and Lexus brand cars in July-September compared to a third in the same period last year. 
Earlier on Wednesday, Toyota's smaller domestic rival Honda Motor reported a surprise 15 per cent drop in second-quarter operating profit due to a heavy sales drop in China, sending shares in Japan's second-largest automaker down 5 per cent. 
Shares in Toyota rose 1.0 per cent after the results, lagging a 2.2 per cent rise in the broader market.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Toyota to post 1st profit drop in 2 yrs as demand cools after big run

Toyota to Launch Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Electric SUV in India by 2025

Shift to EV-only future likely to bring job losses, warns Toyota chairman

Toyota Motors to postpone US EV production to 2026 amid slowing sales

Toyota Motor plans to invest $500 mn in electric air taxi company

Topics :Toyota MotorToyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story