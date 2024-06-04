Home / World News / Toyota to recall over 100,000 US vehicles over potential engine stall

Toyota to recall over 100,000 US vehicles over potential engine stall

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine

Toyota, Toyota logo
The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Toyota will recall over 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. over debris in the engine potentially causing it to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, the NHTSA said.
 
The NHTSA added that a remedy was currently under development.


Also Read

Motorola launches Moto G34 budget 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Moto g24 Power goes on sale, price starts at Rs 8,999: Know offers and more

Motorola launches Moto G04s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Motorola launches Moto G64 5G smartphone at Rs 14,999 onwards: Details here

Motorola launches Moto Buds, Buds Plus with Sound by Bose in India: Details

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing red lava, dark clouds into sky

BOJ must be vigilant to yen's impact on economy, says Dy Guv Himino

PM Sharif calls Sino-Pak relations 'unshakable' during China visit

South Korea suspends military deal with North Korea over trash balloons

Discussed moving fabs out of Taiwan, but move impossible, says TSMC

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :automobile industryToyota Motor

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story