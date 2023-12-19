Home / World News / Trade measures of G20 nations become more restrictive in recent months: WTO

Trade measures of G20 nations become more restrictive in recent months: WTO

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has called on the G20 to show leadership and contribute to economic stability and growth by unwinding recent and longstanding restrictions on trade

G20 members include India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany among others. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Trade measures introduced by G20 member countries have become more restrictive in recent months, according to a report from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to the 30th WTO Trade Monitoring Report on G20 trade measures, between mid-May and mid-October 2023, the countries have introduced more trade-restrictive than trade-facilitating measures on goods.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has called on the G20 to show leadership and contribute to economic stability and growth by unwinding recent and longstanding restrictions on trade.

G20 members include India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, the UK, and the US, among others.

"Trade measures introduced by G20 economies have become more restrictive in recent months," the WTO said.

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

