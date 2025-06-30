Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Red alert issued in Mandi; Beas river flooded after heavy rainfall

Red alert issued in Mandi; Beas river flooded after heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra

On June 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh starting June 29 | (File Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Himachal Pradesh. Due to very heavy rainfall in the region, the Beas river is experiencing severe flooding, raising concerns among officials.

IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in several districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the Districts of Kullu, Una, and Chamba," it added. The weather department also warned of light rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kinnaur, Lahul, and Spiti during the next 3 to 4 hours.

 

On June 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh starting June 29, with warnings of potential flash floods, rising river levels, and landslides in several districts.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the IMD's Shimla Centre, said that the state has experienced widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some areas recording intense precipitation.

"Almost all regions in Himachal Pradesh received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded in Palampur at 76 mm, followed by Banjar at 75 mm. Moderate rainfall of around 55 mm was recorded in Sirmaur. People should stay away from rivers and streams; landslide risk remains high," Sharma said.

Temporary weather relief was expected on June 28, but intense rains were forecasted to return on June 29 and 30.

According to Sharma, June 28 was expected to bring a slight dip in rainfall activity, but higher reaches and mid-hill areas may still receive moderate showers. However, the weather was expected to worsen again by June 29 and 30.

"The spell of heavy rain will resume on June 29. We have issued an orange alert for five districts, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur, for heavy to very heavy rainfall," he said.

The forecast also suggests that Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla could experience significant rainfall during this period.

"Forecasts are being updated via SMS and are being regularly shared with the State Disaster Management Authority and other relevant agencies," Sharma added.

The IMD has issued a public advisory, particularly for residents and tourists in vulnerable areas, to avoid rivers, streams, and steep slopes, citing a high probability of landslides during intense rainfall spells.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

