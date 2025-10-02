Home / World News / Thousands march in Serbia in resistance to autocratic leader Vucic

Crowds gathered to mark 11 months since a concrete canopy collapsed in a northern Serbian city that killed 16 people and triggered a major anti-government movement

Protesters believe that the crash at the renovated train station in Novi Sad resulted from graft-fuelled negligence in construction projects | Image: ANI news
AP Belgrade(Serbia)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Thousands joined protest marches in several Serbian towns on Wednesday reflecting persistent resistance to autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic's rule despite a government crackdown.

Crowds gathered to mark 11 months since a concrete canopy collapsed in a northern Serbian city that killed 16 people and triggered a major anti-government movement.

Protesters believe that the crash at the renovated train station in Novi Sad resulted from graft-fuelled negligence in construction projects. The building's renovation was part of a wider railway overhaul with Chinese companies.

Holding up lights on their phones, the protesters in Belgrade walked in silence to honour the victims who included children. Huge crowds also gathered in Novi Sad, braving heavy rain falling in the city.

No incidents were reported, unlike at previous several demonstrations when riot police used tear gas against the protesters.

University students - a main force behind the rallies - are demanding justice in the Novi Sad tragedy but also early parliamentary elections that they hope would oust Vucic's populist government.

There is a way to change things in the country, one of the students told the crowd in Belgrade in a brief speech. The first step is for corrupt officials to step away and for the people to realize that our destiny lies in the hands of each of us.

Monthslong protests have posed the most serious challenge for Vucic in years. The Serbian leader has faced accusations of stifling democratic freedoms while allowing crime and corruption to flourish. He has denied this.

Authorities in the past weeks moved to crush the anti-government movement with riot police breaking up rallies and detaining and beating protesters. Scores of people reported losing jobs or facing financial or other pressure for protesting.

Milica Stevovic, from Belgrade, said that Serbia has been "slowly turning into a dictatorship.

Criminal charges have been filed against people who protested peacefully, and not a single person has been charged for the canopy collapse, she said. "It is a catastrophe.

Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership but the process has been stalled for years. Vucic has maintained close relations with Russia and China while tightening his grip on power in the past decade of his rule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

