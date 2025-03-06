Trump admin rejects Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Arab leaders

The Trump administration has rejected a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza proposed by Arab leaders.

The Trump administration has said that US President Donald Trump stands by his vision, which includes expelling the Palestinian residents of the territory and transforming it into a "riviera" owned by the United States, CNN reported.

In a statement on Tuesday night, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said, "The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance."

"President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region."

The postwar plan for Gaza, proposed by Egypt, calls for Hamas to cede power to an interim administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) can assume control. The Egypt's postwar plan for Gaza would allow roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain there in contrast to a proposal presented by Trump, CNN reported.

Speaking in Cairo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that elections will be held in the West Bank, Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem for the first time in nearly 20 years "if circumstances are suitable."

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet revealed what he envisions for Gaza's future after the war between Israel and Hamas ends. However, he has expressed support for Trump's plan for a "different Gaza."

The $53 billion proposal presented by Arab nations calls for rebuilding Gaza by 2030. The first phase calls for the beginning of the removal of unexploded ordnance and clearing over 50 million tons of rubble left by Israel's bombardment and military offensives.

Speaking to CNN, Jordanian officials said that the plan will be presented to Trump in the coming weeks. Arab states backed Egypt's plan, however, the extent of its regional support remains uncertain. Notably, the leaders of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates were not present in the summit while Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune boycotted the meeting, citing "imbalances and shortcomings" and criticizing it as being "monopolized by a limited and narrow group of Arab countries."

The document lays out a plan to make shopping malls, an international convention centre, and an airport within five years, CNN reported. It also wants to attract tourists by developing resorts and enhancing the enclave's Mediterranean coast. It also acknowledges the difficulties it could face in disarming terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

It said, "It is something that can be dealt with, and even ended forever, only if its causes are removed through a clear horizon and a credible political process."

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump said that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, get rid of the destroyed buildings and work for economic development of the area.

While addressing a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump also affirmed that the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump said at the press conference.

"I'm hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all. With the same goal in mind, my administration has been moving quickly to restore trust in the alliance and rebuild American strength throughout the region," he added.