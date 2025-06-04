Home / World News / Trump admin revokes guidance mandating emergency abortions at hospitals

Trump admin revokes guidance mandating emergency abortions at hospitals

That guidance was issued to hospitals in 2022, weeks after the US Supreme Court upended national abortion rights in the US

Donald Trump, Trump
The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would no longer enforce that policy. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would revoke guidance to the nation's hospitals that directed them to provide emergency abortions for women when they are necessary to stabilise their medical condition.

That guidance was issued to hospitals in 2022, weeks after the US Supreme Court upended national abortion rights in the US. It was an effort by the Biden administration to preserve abortion access for extreme cases in which women were experiencing medical emergencies and needed an abortion to prevent organ loss or severe haemorrhaging, among other serious complications.

The Biden administration had argued that hospitals including states with near-total bans needed to provide emergency abortions under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. That law requires emergency rooms that receive Medicare dollars to provide an exam and stabilising treatment for all patients. Nearly all emergency rooms in the US rely on Medicare funds.

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would no longer enforce that policy. The move prompted concerns from some doctors and abortion rights advocates that women will not get emergency abortions in states with strict bans. 

"The Trump Administration would rather women die in emergency rooms than receive life-saving abortions," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. "In pulling back guidance, this administration is feeding the fear and confusion that already exists at hospitals in every state where abortion is banned. Hospitals need more guidance, not less, to stop them from turning away patients experiencing pregnancy crises."  Anti-abortion advocates praised the move, however. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement that the Biden-era policy had been a way to expand abortion access in states where it was banned.

"Democrats have created confusion on this fact to justify their extremely unpopular agenda for all-trimester abortion," she said. "In situations where every minute counts, their lies lead to delayed care and put women in needless, unacceptable danger."  An Associated Press investigation last year found that, even with the Biden administration's guidance, dozens of pregnant women were being turned away from emergency rooms, including some who needed emergency abortions.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which investigates hospitals that are not in compliance, said in a statement that it will continue to enforce the federal law that "including for identified emergency medical conditions that place the health of a pregnant woman or her unborn child in serious jeopardy." 

  But CMS added that it would also "rectify any perceived legal confusion and instability created by the former administration's actions."  The Biden administration sued Idaho over its abortion law that initially only allowed abortions to save the life of the mother. The federal government had argued before the US Supreme Court last year that Idaho's law was in conflict with the federal law, which requires stabilising treatment that prevents a patient's condition from worsening.

The US Supreme Court issued a procedural ruling in the case last year that left key questions unanswered about whether doctors in abortion-ban states can terminate pregnancies when a woman is at risk of serious infection, organ loss or haemorrhage.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street rises, dollar rebounds amid tariff talks, economic data

Elon Musk slams Trump's tax bill as wasteful 'abomination' amid backlash

Trump Gold Card will be highly successful in India: US Commerce Secretary

South Korea elects Lee Jae-myung as president after Yoon's impeachment

With Russia airfield attacks, Ukraine aims for strategic and symbolic blow

Topics :Trump administrationAbortionUS healthcare

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story