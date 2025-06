Trump admin revokes guidance mandating emergency abortions at hospitals

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would revoke guidance to the nation's hospitals that directed them to provide emergency abortions for women when they are necessary to stabilise their medical condition.

That guidance was issued to hospitals in 2022, weeks after the US Supreme Court upended national abortion rights in the US. It was an effort by the Biden administration to preserve abortion access for extreme cases in which women were experiencing medical emergencies and needed an abortion to prevent organ loss or severe haemorrhaging, among other serious complications.

The Biden administration had argued that hospitals including states with near-total bans needed to provide emergency abortions under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. That law requires emergency rooms that receive Medicare dollars to provide an exam and stabilising treatment for all patients. Nearly all emergency rooms in the US rely on Medicare funds.

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would no longer enforce that policy. The move prompted concerns from some doctors and abortion rights advocates that women will not get emergency abortions in states with strict bans. ALSO READ: Trump admin urges judge to dismiss lawsuit restricting abortion pill access "The Trump Administration would rather women die in emergency rooms than receive life-saving abortions," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. "In pulling back guidance, this administration is feeding the fear and confusion that already exists at hospitals in every state where abortion is banned. Hospitals need more guidance, not less, to stop them from turning away patients experiencing pregnancy crises." Anti-abortion advocates praised the move, however. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement that the Biden-era policy had been a way to expand abortion access in states where it was banned.

"Democrats have created confusion on this fact to justify their extremely unpopular agenda for all-trimester abortion," she said. "In situations where every minute counts, their lies lead to delayed care and put women in needless, unacceptable danger." An Associated Press investigation last year found that, even with the Biden administration's guidance, dozens of pregnant women were being turned away from emergency rooms, including some who needed emergency abortions. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which investigates hospitals that are not in compliance, said in a statement that it will continue to enforce the federal law that "including for identified emergency medical conditions that place the health of a pregnant woman or her unborn child in serious jeopardy."