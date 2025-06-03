Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung elected South Korea's new president

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung won the election on Tuesday to become South Korea’s new president, following a brief period of martial law imposed by the now-impeached former leader Yoon Suk Yeol.

Conservative leader Kim Moon-soo, of the People Power Party, was comfortably ahead on 48.523 per cent with 70 per cent of the vote counted in the race. Later, he conceded the race and congratulated Lee.

Speaking outside his home while the voting was underway, Lee vowed to bring unity to the country, revive the economy, and seek peace with nuclear-armed North Korea.

ALSO READ: North Korea gaining military edge as Russia seeks war-time supplies “I will do my utmost to fulfil the great responsibility and mission entrusted to me, so as not to disappoint the expectations of our people,” he told reporters.

The newly elected president was Yoon's labour minister when the former president declared martial law on December 3. In the 2022 election, Yoon Suk Yeol defeated Lee by a small margin. Later, Yoon imposed martial law on Asia's fourth-largest economy. Official results are expected to be announced by the National Election Commission on Wednesday morning after all the votes are counted by machine and triple-checked by election officials by hand to verify accuracy. Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by Parliament and removed by the Constitutional Court in April, cutting his term to three years. The incident led to a snap election in which the people of South Korea came out to vote, with a historic 80 per cent voter turnout, the largest since the 1997 presidential election.