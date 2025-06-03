Trump Gold Card will be highly successful in India: US Commerce Secretary

United States (US) Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday said that the Trump Gold Card—a new $5 million pathway to US permanent residency—will be particularly popular among wealthy Indian nationals seeking to contribute to the American economy.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2025, Lutnick called the programme “an enormous opportunity” and a transformation in US immigration policy.

“I think the ordinary path of immigration for America is changing. The Trump Card is coming out. I expect it will create an enormous opportunity for people to come to America,” Lutnick said in his keynote address.

New immigration scheme to replace EB-5 The Trump Gold Card was announced by US President Donald Trump in February 2025. It is designed as a replacement for the existing EB-5 programme and allows wealthy foreign nationals to gain a route to US citizenship by investing $5 million. ALSO READ: Would be delighted for India to produce a wide range of products: Lutnick The scheme aims to streamline high-value immigration and attract global entrepreneurs who want to live and work in the US while contributing to its economy. ‘India a key target for launch’ Lutnick signalled that India would be a key launch market for the programme.

“When people ask me, ‘When are you coming to India?’ I say, ‘When I launch the Trump Card, I promise you I’m coming to India,’” he said. Describing the initiative as a gateway for international entrepreneurs, he added, “You can become like a green card holder—it's the Trump Gold Card. You can choose to pay global tax or remain taxed only on your US assets, with no inheritance tax or global tax obligations.” Tailored to global entrepreneurs “This is what we’re calling an international entrepreneur,” Lutnick continued. “That’s a special category, and I think it will be very, very well received amongst the great people of India who want to participate and have the means to participate in America.”