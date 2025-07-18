Home / World News / Trump admin tells embassies to limit criticism of foreign elections

Trump admin tells embassies to limit criticism of foreign elections

In new guidance issued Thursday to all US embassies and consulates abroad, the department said that those outposts should refrain from issuing statements that invoke any particular ideology

Donald Trump, Trump
The department has for decades issued statements highly critical of or questioning the legitimacy of certain elections, notably in authoritarian countries. (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:37 AM IST
The State Department is pulling back from commenting on or criticising elections overseas unless there is a clear and compelling US foreign policy interest in doing so.

In new guidance issued Thursday to all US embassies and consulates abroad, the department said that those outposts should refrain from issuing statements that invoke any particular ideology and that what they may say must be in line with President Donald Trump's stated position that the US will respect the sovereignty of all foreign nations. 

"Consistent with the administration's emphasis on national sovereignty, the department will comment publicly on elections only when there is a clear and compelling US foreign policy interest to do so," according to the cable, a copy of which was shared with The Associated Press.

The department has for decades issued statements highly critical of or questioning the legitimacy of certain elections, notably in authoritarian countries. That is changing as the Trump administration has emphasised an "America First" foreign policy approach centred on US interests. 

"When it is appropriate to comment on a foreign election, our message should be brief, focused on congratulating the winning candidate, and, when appropriate, noting shared foreign policy interests," the cable said.

The document, which was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, said, "Messages should avoid opining on the fairness or integrity of an electoral process, its legitimacy or the democratic values of the country in question." 

  In the past, US commentary questioning or criticising elections abroad often has come in support of findings from various election monitoring groups, such as the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe or US-based institutions such as the Carter Centre, the National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute.

The department cable said that amplifying the findings of outside groups or denouncing electoral irregularities can only be done with permission from senior officials in Washington.

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationTrump administrationTrump

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

