Trump admin plans to ban Chinese airlines flying over Russia on US flights

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday (local time) proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russian airspace on flights to and from the United States, stating that the practice puts the domestic American carriers at a disadvantage.
US airlines have long criticised the decision to allow Chinese carriers to use Russian airspace on some flights, citing that it gives those carriers an advantage through shorter flight times and lower fuel consumption, which reduces their operating costs, Reuters reported.
In its proposed order, the US transportation department said, "This imbalance has become a significant competitive factor," further adding that it is considering barring Chinese overflights "to level this competitive disparity amongst US and Chinese air carriers."
Trump admin's decision likely to impact Chinese carriers
The proposed decision by the Trump administration could also affect some US flights being operated by Chinese airlines, including Air China, China Eastern, Xiamen Airlines, and China Southern. It comes at a time when tensions between Washington and Beijing are on the rise over a range of economic issues.
It is worth noting that Boeing is currently negotiating a major deal to sell up to 500 aircraft to China, a potential breakthrough in the world's second-largest aviation market, where orders have slowed due to US-China trade disputes.
The transportation department has given Chinese airlines two days to respond to the proposed order, which could come into effect as early as November.
In May 2023, the United States approved additional flights by Chinese carriers on the condition that they avoid flying over Russia on these new routes.
Last year, the Transportation Department allowed Chinese passenger airlines to increase their weekly round-trip flights to 50, though no further expansions were made due to pressure from American unions and airlines. Before the Covid-19 pandemic and its related restrictions were imposed in early 2020, the two countries permitted over 150 weekly round-trip flights each.
Several American carriers have told the Trump administration that direct flights from the East Coast of the US to China are not economically viable because they must avoid Russian airspace, which increases flight times and costs. As a result, these airlines sometimes have to leave seats empty and reduce cargo loads to offset the higher expenses of longer routes. ALSO READ | China rejects Trump's criticism, says US and EU also trade with Russia
US-Russia ties
Russia barred the US airlines, along with many other foreign carriers, from using its airspace in retaliation for Washington's decision to bar Russian carriers from using its airspace in March 2022, after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
The ties between the two countries deteriorated after Russia invaded Ukraine. They have worsened further since Washington's attempt to broker a peace deal has been unsuccessful. According to a report in the Moscow Times, Russia's deputy foreign minister has blamed Washington and Kyiv's European allies for stalling talks between the two countries.
Tensions have further risen after US officials said they are weighing sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move that Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously warned would bring a "whole new level of escalation."
This comes months after Trump met with Putin in Alaska and then a week later with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hoping to bring peace in the region.
