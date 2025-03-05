Trump administration plans to layoff 80,000 employees, shows internal memo

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The VA's chief of staff, Christopher Syrek, told top level officials at the agency that it had an objective to cut enough employees to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000

US President Donald Trump
The memo instructs top-level staff to prepare for an agency-wide reorganisation in August to resize and tailor the workforce to the mission and revised structure. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning an aggressive reorganisation that includes cutting 80,000 jobs from the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military members, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The VA's chief of staff, Christopher Syrek, told top level officials at the agency that it had an objective to cut enough employees to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000. That would require terminating tens of thousands of employees after the VA expanded during the Biden administration, as well as to cover veterans impacted by burn pits under the 2022 PACT Act.  ALSO READ: Explained: Trump's 'Golden Dome' to protect US in 'a very dangerous world'

The memo instructs top-level staff to prepare for an agency-wide reorganisation in August to resize and tailor the workforce to the mission and revised structure. It also calls for agency officials to work with the White House's Department of Government Efficiency to move out aggressively, while taking a pragmatic and disciplined approach to the Trump administration's goals.

Veterans have already been speaking out against the cuts at the VA, which so far had included a few thousand employees and hundreds of contracts. More than 25 per cent of the VA's workforce are veterans themselves.

In Congress, Democrats have decried the cuts at the VA and other agencies, while Republicans have so far watched with caution the Trump administration's changes.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees veteran's affairs, said in a statement that the Trump administration has launched an all-out assault" against progress the VA has made in expanding its services as the number of covered veterans grows and includes those impacted by toxic burn pits.

Their plan prioritises private sector profits over veterans' care, balancing the budget on the backs of those who served. It's a shameful betrayal, and veterans will pay the price for their unforgivable corruption, incompetence, and immorality," Blumenthal said in a statement.

Government Executive first reported on the internal memo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationjob cuts

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

