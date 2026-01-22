US scraps multimillion-dollar solar projects in Puerto Rico amid grid woes

The administration of US President Donald Trump has cancelled solar projects in Puerto Rico worth millions of dollars, as the island struggles with chronic power outages and a crumbling electric grid.

The projects were aimed at helping 30,000 low-income families in rural areas across the US territory as part of a now-fading transition toward renewable energy.

In an email obtained by The Associated Press, the US Energy Department said that a push under Puerto Rico's former governor for a 100 per cent renewable future threated the reliability of its energy system.

"The Puerto Rico grid cannot afford to run on more distributed solar power," the message states. "The rapid, widespread deployment of rooftop solar has created fluctuations in Puerto Rico's grid, leading to unacceptable instability and fragility." Javier Rua Jovet, public policy director for Puerto Rico's Solar and Energy Storage Association, disputed that statement in a phone interview Thursday.

He said that some 200,000 families across Puerto Rico rely on solar power that generates close to 1.4 gigawatts of energy a day for the rest of the island. "That's helping avoid blackouts," he said, adding that the inverters of those systems also help regulate fluctuations across the grid. He said he was saddened by the cancelation of the solar projects. "It's a tragedy, honestly," he said. "These are funds for the most needy." Earlier this month, the Energy Department canceled three programs, including one worth USD 400 million, that would have seen solar and battery storage systems installed in low-income homes and those with medical needs.

In its email, the department said that on January 9, it would reallocate up to USD 350 million from private distributed solar systems to support fixes to improve the generation of power in Puerto Rico. It wasn't immediately clear if that funding has been allocated. The solar projects were part of an initial USD 1 billion fund created by US Congress in 2022 under former President Joe Biden to help boost energy resilience in Puerto Rico, which is still trying to recover from Hurricane Maria. The Category 4 storm slammed into the island in September 2017, razing an electric grid already weakened by a lack of maintenance and investment. Outages have persisted since then, with massive blackouts hitting on New Year's Eve in 2024 and during Holy Week last year.

In recent years, residents and businesses that could afford to do so have embraced solar energy on an island of 3.2 million people with a more than 40 per cent poverty rate. But more than 60 per cent of energy on the island is still generated by petroleum-fired power plants, 24 per cent by natural gas, 8 per cent by coal and 7 per cent by renewables, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The cancelation of the solar projects comes a month after the administration of Puerto Rico Gov Jenniffer Gonzalez sued Luma Energy, a private company overseeing the transmission and distribution of power on the island.