Trump announces 'complete and total' ceasefire between Israel, Iran

The surprise announcement was made via Trump’s Truth Social platform late Monday night, shortly after Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation to American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The US reported no casualties.

The White House reposted President Donald Trump’s announcement on social media, featuring an image of him holding a cap emblazoned with the slogan: “Trump was right about everything.”

An Iranian official has confirmed that Tehran has accepted the United States’ ceasefire proposal, according to a Reuters report. However, there has been no immediate response from the Israeli government. Iranian state media has not yet acknowledged the development and continues to report ongoing Israeli airstrikes around Tehran.

Trump said the agreement will begin around midnight Tuesday (EST), with Iran initiating a 12-hour ceasefire followed by Israel. If successful, the full cessation of hostilities will be formalised by midnight Wednesday.

Vice President Vance told NBC News that the president had been “working the phones constantly” on Monday to secure an agreement. Trump, speaking to the network in a brief interview, expressed optimism about the outcome.

Israel agreed to the ceasefire on the condition that Iran refrains from launching further attacks. Tehran signalled its willingness to abide by those terms, the official added.

According to a senior White House official, Trump brokered the ceasefire in a direct conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff conducted both direct and indirect negotiations with Iranian representatives to finalise the deal.

“I think the ceasefire is unlimited — it’s going to go forever,” Trump said. He declared the conflict over and predicted that Israel and Iran “will never be shooting at each other again.”

Qatar reopens airspace

Qatar has reopened its airspace following the ceasefire declaration. Qatar Airways confirmed the move in a post on X, stating that its priority was to ensure passengers could return home or continue their onward journeys safely and smoothly.

Trump’s announcement came just hours after Iran launched missile strikes at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which houses the regional headquarters of US Central Command. The attack was in retaliation for the weekend US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites. According to Qatari authorities, the missile barrage was intercepted and the base had been evacuated in advance.