Trump announces 'complete and total' ceasefire between Israel, Iran

US President Donald Trump announced a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to nearly two weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The ceasefire, brokered by Washington DC, will be phased in over 24 hours and aims to officially conclude what Trump labelled “THE 12 DAY WAR”.

ALSO READ: Iran targets US military bases in Qatar; India issues advisory to citizens The surprise announcement was made via Trump’s Truth Social platform late Monday night, shortly after Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation to American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The US reported no casualties.

Trump said the agreement will begin around midnight Tuesday (EST), with Iran initiating a 12-hour ceasefire followed by Israel. If successful, the full cessation of hostilities will be formalised by midnight Wednesday. Iranian official confirms ceasefire deal An Iranian official has confirmed that Tehran has accepted the United States’ ceasefire proposal, according to a Reuters report. However, there has been no immediate response from the Israeli government. Iranian state media has not yet acknowledged the development and continues to report ongoing Israeli airstrikes around Tehran. The White House reposted President Donald Trump’s announcement on social media, featuring an image of him holding a cap emblazoned with the slogan: “Trump was right about everything.”

According to a senior White House official, Trump brokered the ceasefire in a direct conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff conducted both direct and indirect negotiations with Iranian representatives to finalise the deal. ALSO READ: Trump thanks Iran for 'early notice' before bombing US base in Qatar Israel agreed to the ceasefire on the condition that Iran refrains from launching further attacks. Tehran signalled its willingness to abide by those terms, the official added. Vice President Vance told NBC News that the president had been “working the phones constantly” on Monday to secure an agreement. Trump, speaking to the network in a brief interview, expressed optimism about the outcome.