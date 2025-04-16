Home / World News / Trump attack suspect allowed to hire expert to inspect rifle's operability

Trump attack suspect allowed to hire expert to inspect rifle's operability

Ryan Wesley Routh' s attorneys had asked that their expert be allowed to inspect, photograph and test the rifle in order to evaluate a government expert's findings

Donald Trump
In Tuesday's order, US District Judge Aileen Cannon limited the testing to just its operability, with a May 15 deadline. Photo: X@elonmusk
AP Fort Pierce
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST
A suspect accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump last September in South Florida can hire an expert to examine the rifle recovered from the scene, but only to determine its operability, a federal judge said Tuesday.

Ryan Wesley Routh' s attorneys had asked that their expert be allowed to inspect, photograph and test the rifle in order to evaluate a government expert's findings, as well as test it for other information that they thought was relevant.

In Tuesday's order, US District Judge Aileen Cannon limited the testing to just its operability, with a May 15 deadline. Routh's trial is scheduled for September.

Prosecutors say Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. Before Trump came into view, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot. Prosecutors say he left behind a note describing his intentions.

He was arrested a short time later driving on a nearby interstate.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

