Greta Thunberg is a 'troublemaker', should 'see a doctor': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at climate activist Greta Thunberg , saying she needs to “see a doctor” for what he described as an “anger management problem.”

Trump made these remarks while speaking to reporters after she was detained and deported by Israel, where she was participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza. Trump called her a "troublemaker" and said, "She (Greta Thunberg) is just a troublemaker... she's no longer into the environment now. She's a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor...Have you ever watched her? She's a young person. She's so angry, she's so crazy... She's just a troublemaker."

On Monday (local time), Thunberg was among the 171 activists that Israel deported from the Gaza aid flotilla, sending them to Greece and Slovakia. The ships were intercepted last week while they were trying to bring aid into Gaza. According to Al Jazeera, the total number of deportations, including those made on Monday, reached 341. Trump vs Thunberg This is not the first time that the US President has criticised the climate activist. Earlier in June this year, Trump called her a strange and young, and angry person with anger issues. He also slammed her for attempting to reach Israel aboard the British-flagged ship Madleen, which was also intercepted by Israeli forces.

At the time, he said, "I saw what happened. She’s certainly different", after a video surfaced, claiming that Thunberg was kidnapped by Israeli forces. Trump and Thunberg have long been engaged in a public feud. In Trump's first term as the US President, he slammed TIME Magazine for naming Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, adding that the climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Greta, Chill."

Two years of Israel-Gaza war The two-year-long war began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas targeted Israel and killed 1,200 people, and took nearly 250 Israelis and foreigners hostage. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, nearly 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes. The US, Qatar, Egypt, and some other Arab and Muslim nations are now involved in talks, in an attempt to bring the conflict to an end. Trump released a 20-point peace plan for Gaza during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last week.