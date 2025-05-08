Trump calls US-UK trade deal 'comprehensive', vows lasting partnership

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that an agreement with Britain would be a full and comprehensive one, amid expectations the two countries would soon sign a trade deal.

"The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come," he said on the Truth Social platform.

"Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!" he said.

Trump earlier in the day said that Thursday would be "a very big and exciting day" for the United States and Britain, and that there would be a news conference at 10 ET (1400 GMT). (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)