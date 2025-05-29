Trump can offset tariff ruling with other taxes, says Goldman Sachs

By Katia Dmitrieva

A court ruling that seeks to block President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs represents only a temporary setback to his trade agenda and can be offset by other taxes, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

ALSO READ: US court blocks Trump from imposing 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports The judgment by the US Court of International Trade halts 6.7 percentage points of levies announced this year and the White House could use other tariff tools to make up for that, the bank’s economists said in a note to clients Thursday.

“This ruling represents a setback for the administration’s tariff plans and increases uncertainty but might not change the final outcome for most major US trading partners,” chief US political economist Alec Phillips wrote. “For now, we expect the Trump administration will find other ways to impose tariffs.”

The trade court in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday that Trump wrongfully used an emergency law to collect tariffs on global trading partners, siding with a group of small businesses and Democratic-led states. A panel of three judges gave Trump’s team 10 days to halt tariff collection in a decision that the White House has already appealed.