Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Whitaker as Nato ambassador

Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Whitaker as Nato ambassador

Trump, in a statement, said Whitaker was a strong warrior and loyal Patriot" who "will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended

NATO
The choice of Whitaker as the nation's representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is an unusual one. | Photo: Reuters
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 10:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Donald Trump says he has chosen former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to serve as US ambassador to NATO, the bedrock Western alliance that the president-elect has repeatedly expressed skepticism about.

Trump, in a statement, said Whitaker was a strong warrior and loyal Patriot" who "will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended and strengthen relationships with our Nato Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability.

The choice of Whitaker as the nation's representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is an unusual one, given his background is as a lawyer and not in foreign policy.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WWE co-founder Linda McMahon latest addition to Trump cabinet: Check list

Donald Trump to interview Kevin Warsh, Marc Rowan for Treasury job today

Putin, ascendant in Ukraine, eyes contours of a Donald Trump peace deal

Mexico officials warn about Trump's tariff impact on US companies

Not reconsidering Matt Gaetz nomination for attorney general, says Trump

Topics :NATOTrump Inauguration 2025Donald Trump

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story