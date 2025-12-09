Trump allows Nvidia to ship H200 AI chips to China, aims to keep US ahead

US President Donald Trump has cleared Nvidia to export its H200 artificial intelligence chips to authorised customers in China. The move eases some curbs on AI chips, but the US President maintained that national security safeguards remain the top priority.

The decision comes amid longstanding US concerns that advanced semiconductor sales could aid China’s rapid AI development and undermine American technological leadership.

The H200 is designed for high-performance computing and AI training, though it is not Nvidia’s most advanced chip. The company’s top-tier Blackwell processors and the forthcoming Rubin line remain off-limits for Chinese buyers under current rules.

Chief executive officer Jensen Huang has forged a close relationship with Trump since the November 2024 election and has argued that restrictions only strengthen Chinese domestic champions such as Huawei Technologies. Trump claims move boosts US economy In a message posted on his social media platform, Trump said he had informed Chinese President Xi Jinping of the move and received a positive response. He said controlled sales would help protect American interests by boosting domestic employment, strengthening US manufacturing supply chains and delivering economic returns to taxpayers. Under the new policy framework, a 25 per cent fee will be paid to the US on approved exports, he said.