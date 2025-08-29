Home / World News / Trump cuts funding for Afghan resettlement programmes, sparks criticism

Trump cuts funding for Afghan resettlement programmes, sparks criticism

Congressional statistics show nearly 60,000 Afghans in Afghanistan are still awaiting asylum case reviews, while more than 170,000 remain in the queue for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs)

illegal immigrants, migrants
The cuts affect Afghans who risked their lives by working alongside American forces during the war with the Taliban | Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 7:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump has reduced funding for programs supporting the relocation and resettlement of Afghan allies in the United States, leaving thousands facing uncertainty, Khaama Press reported.

The cuts affect Afghans who risked their lives by working alongside American forces during the war with the Taliban.

According to US media reports cited by Khaama Press, the budgets for "Operation Enduring Freedom" and Temporary Protected Status are set to expire in September. These programs were designed to protect Afghans vulnerable to Taliban retaliation.

The decision has sparked criticism in Washington. Congressman Scott Peters said cutting the funds sends the "wrong message" to future partners and undermines America's reputation as a reliable ally. He stressed that those who showed the courage to stand against the Taliban are the very people the US should protect.

Civil society groups echoed these concerns. Shawn VanDiver, head of the San Diego-based AfghanEvac initiative, cautioned that thousands of Afghans will face severe risks if funding ends, leaving them exposed to Taliban revenge, Khaama Press noted.

Congressional statistics show nearly 60,000 Afghans in Afghanistan are still awaiting asylum case reviews, while more than 170,000 remain in the queue for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).

Immigration lawyers have also raised alarms about the fate of women and girls, warning that a return to Taliban rule could strip them of education, employment, and basic freedoms. One lawyer described the prospect as "deeply frightening."

Critics argue that the cuts not only endanger Afghan allies but also threaten to weaken US moral authority and credibility worldwide.

Without renewed commitments, thousands who once stood with American forces may be left to face an uncertain and dangerous future, Khaama Press reported.

The concern came as United States President Donald Trump signed a proclamation earlier this week marking the four-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan. He recalled the tragic day and stressed that the incident reflected the incompetence of the previous administration's withdrawal plan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CDC gets new acting director as leadership turmoil leaves agency reeling

Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO has inspired followers, say prosecutors

21 killed, 48 injured in major Russian missile strike on central Kyiv

Tesla EU sales plunge 40% in July as anger at Musk drives 7th monthly drop

Meituan's loss warning spurs nearly $27 billion China's internet rout

Topics :Donald TrumpTalibanDonald Trump administrationAfghanistan

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story