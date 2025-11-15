Home / World News / Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with deal signings, lavish dinner

The crown prince's day at the White House next Tuesday will begin with an arrival ceremony on the sweeping South Lawn and a subsequent greeting on the South Portico

Trump's relationship with the Gulf nations has been a top foreign policy priority for the president in his second term. (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
It's not an official state visit, but the White House is preparing to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next week with the pomp and circumstance that is typical of one.

The crown prince's day at the White House next Tuesday will begin with an arrival ceremony on the sweeping South Lawn and a subsequent greeting on the South Portico, according to a senior White House official.

Then Trump will host him in the Oval Office for a bilateral meeting, followed by a signing and lunch in the Cabinet Room where the US and Saudi Arabia will formalise multiple economic and defence agreements, said the official, granted anonymity to discuss the administration's planning.

Later in the evening, the White House will hold an East Room dinner hosted and planned by first lady Melania Trump.

His visit is billed as an official working visit because Prince Mohammed is not technically a head of state, the official said.

On Wednesday, dozens of CEOs are expected to attend a meeting of the US-Saudi Business Council at the Kennedy Centre, the fine arts facility that is now led and managed by Trump loyalists. Though the US president's attendance is not yet confirmed for the business meeting, he is likely to attend, the senior White House official said.

Trump's relationship with the Gulf nations has been a top foreign policy priority for the president in his second term.

His first major trip abroad was a tour of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where Trump was welcomed with an exceptionally rare Air Force One escort by royal Saudi Air Force F-15s and a state dinner at a UNESCO heritage site.

I really believe we like each other a lot, Trump said as he met with Prince Mohammed in the royal palace in Riyadh. Later, Trump described Prince Mohammed as an incredible man and my friend.

It also marks the first trip to the United States by the crown prince since the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018 during Trump's first term.

US intelligence agencies have said Prince Mohammed likely directed the killing, resulting in sanctions against several Saudi officials. He denies his involvement, and both the Trump and Biden administrations have worked to mend ties with Saudi Arabia since.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaTrump administration

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

