Trump at Davos: Air Force One returns to Maryland due to 'minor' snag

US President Donald Trump's Air Force One, which was headed to Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the third day of the World Economic Forum 2026, is reportedly returning to Joint Base Andrews, an air base in Maryland, due to a "minor technical" snag.

According to Associated Press, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision was made shortly after takeoff when a minor snag was noticed by the crew. The lights of the plane went out briefly after takeoff, the report said.

Speaking to the reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said, "We're going to Davos. This will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what's gonna happen, but you are well represented."

Trump at WEF 2026 Davos

Trump’s address comes at a time of rising tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over Greenland. He has repeatedly said the US should have full control of Greenland, calling it vital for American national security.

Trump has also raised concerns about Russian and Chinese ship activity near the region and has warned of trade tariffs on eight EU countries that oppose US control of Greenland. He is also expected to meet European Union officials on the sidelines of the summit.