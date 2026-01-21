WEF 2026 Day 3: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

The third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 will feature speeches by several global leaders and top business figures, including US President Donald Trump. The annual meeting began on Monday and will continue until January 23.

Key speakers for WEF 2026 Day 3

Trump’s address comes at a time of rising tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over Greenland. He has repeatedly said the US should have full control of Greenland, calling it vital for American national security.

Trump has also raised concerns about Russian and Chinese ship activity near the region and has warned of trade tariffs on eight EU countries that oppose US control of Greenland. He is also expected to meet European Union officials on the sidelines of the summit.

A panel of US state governors, including Gretchen Whitmer, Richard Quest, Kevin Stitt, and Andy Beshear, will also address the summit on Day 3.

Several global leaders will take the stage during the day, including Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority.

Top business leaders will also be part of the discussions, including Bill Gates, Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, and JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.

Actor Matt Damon, co-founder of Water.org, will also speak at the summit. He is in Davos to bring in more corporate partners for his nonprofit, which works to improve access to clean water. His discussion will focus on climate action, protecting nature, improving food, water, and ocean systems, and supporting circular economies.

What will be discussed?

Day 3 discussions will focus on major global issues such as whether the 2020s resemble the 1920s, whether Russia can sustain a wartime economy, how to prevent a climate-related recession, and how to avoid jobless economic growth. Other topics include global aid, the future of nuclear energy, and China’s AI-driven economy.

One of the key sessions will focus on whether India can become the world’s third-largest economy. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will speak at this session along with Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Harvard University economics professor Gita Gopinath, INGKA Group (IKEA) CEO Juvencio Maeztu Herrera, and India Today Group Vice-Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief Kalli Purie.