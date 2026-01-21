Trump signals shift on Venezuela stance, says he may involve Machado

Days after Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado "presented" her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump for supporting Caracas' freedom, Trump signalled to "involve" her in Venezuela.

Addressing a press briefing on completion of his first year of governance, Trump praised Maria Corina Machado, saying that she is "an unbelievably nice woman" and reminded the press of her gesture to offer Trump the Nobel Peace Prize.

"An unbelievably nice woman (Maria Corina Machado) also did a very incredible thing a few days ago. Maybe we can get her involved. I'd love to be able to do that," he said.

However, after Machado's gesture, the Nobel Foundation clarified that Nobel Prizes cannot be passed on or further distributed, days after the Institute issued a statement saying that a laureate cannot share the prize with others, nor transfer it once it has been announced. Additionally, Trump said that he is "now loving Venezuela" as Caracas has started to work with Washington "so well," highlighting the massive investment of oil companies in Caracas. This comes after the US captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation. "Venezuela, as an example, opened their prisons to the United States. That's one of the reasons I felt so strongly against Venezuela. Now, I'm loving Venezuela. They've been working with us so well. The oil companies are getting ready to make massive investments there. They have more oil than even Saudi Arabia," he said.